Leaf miner pests cause extensive damage to apple crop in south Kashmir

Shopian: The leaf miner infestation in apple rich areas of south Kashmir has left hundreds of apple growers distraught.

The pest has been reported from many villages of Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

According to the farmers, the pest destroys the leaves after forming a circular blotch on them.

"It has affected more than half of my orchard", said Khursheed Ahmad, an orchardist from Zainapora.