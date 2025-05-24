Leasing out of Centaur Lake View Hotel to private firm: Apni Party urges transparency, clarity

Srinagar, May 24: Former Cabinet Minister and Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir has urged the government to disclose details regarding the leasing of the iconic Centaur Lake View Hotel in Srinagar to a private firm.

Pertinently, the government is leasing out Centaur Hotel to a firm, and a high-level committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has already been formed to oversee the handover of this prestigious property.

In his statement, Ghulam Hassan Mir has said, “The government is expected to explain the process, procedure, and terms and conditions under which the Centaur Hotel is being leased to a private firm. Details about the concerned firm should also be made public.”

Mir further said, “All details of the deal should be made public in a transparent manner. Transparency and fairness in such dealings are imperative for the larger public interest.”