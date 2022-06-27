Lecture on drug abuse held at DPS Budgam

Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development and rehabilitation Centre Eidgah Srinagar organised a lecture on drug abuse with an objective to create awareness against the drug abuse and its harmful effects.
According to a press note, Dr Muhammad Muzafer Khan, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Director Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Eidgah was the guest speaker while the other team members included a group of mental health counsellors – Iram Maqbool, Ishfaq Ahmad Qureshi and Abid Hussain.
Dr Muzafer stated that there are over 275 million drug users around the world and the problem has been increasing at alarming rates, especially among young adults under the age of 30.