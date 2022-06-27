Lecture on drug abuse held at DPS Budgam

Srinagar: Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development and rehabilitation Centre Eidgah Srinagar organised a lecture on drug abuse with an objective to create awareness against the drug abuse and its harmful effects.

According to a press note, Dr Muhammad Muzafer Khan, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Director Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Eidgah was the guest speaker while the other team members included a group of mental health counsellors – Iram Maqbool, Ishfaq Ahmad Qureshi and Abid Hussain.