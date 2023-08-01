Lecture on entrepreneurship, startups held

Ganderbal, Aug 1: Department of Botany organised an online invited lecture titled “Mentoring Session on Lean Startup and Business in Plant Sciences” delivered by Abdul Rouf Khan, Asst faculty, JKEDI which was attended by faculty and students of the Department at Science campus Nunar on Monday.
Dr Abid Hamid Dar, officiating Dean School of Life Sciences said that the modern era is an age of innovations, entrepreneurship, and startups. He discussed the role of different ministries in making innovations, entrepreneurship and startups possible in India. He emphasized that such lectures need to be organized regularly for the benefit of the students.
Prof Azra N Kamili, Deptt Nodal Officer highlighted that in the present scenario, it is very important to learn about the Lean Startups for the success of a particular business for entrepreneurship development in the right direction. She emphasized the role of young minds in innovation and entrepreneurship for generating economy through potential business. She also elaborated on the role of lean startups in framing the methodology to do experimentation.
Abdul Rauf Khan elaborated on startups, particularly LEAN start-ups. He made a presentation regarding the main principles, different steps, and validation of Lean startups. He elaborated on different plant varieties which have high potential in the Lean start-ups in J&K.