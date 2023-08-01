Lecture on entrepreneurship, startups held

Dr Abid Hamid Dar, officiating Dean School of Life Sciences said that the modern era is an age of innovations, entrepreneurship, and startups. He discussed the role of different ministries in making innovations, entrepreneurship and startups possible in India. He emphasized that such lectures need to be organized regularly for the benefit of the students.

Prof Azra N Kamili, Deptt Nodal Officer highlighted that in the present scenario, it is very important to learn about the Lean Startups for the success of a particular business for entrepreneurship development in the right direction. She emphasized the role of young minds in innovation and entrepreneurship for generating economy through potential business. She also elaborated on the role of lean startups in framing the methodology to do experimentation.