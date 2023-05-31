Lecture on setting up of start-ups organised

Addressing the participants, Director Research and Development, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said, the primary objective of organising the lecture is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students. “The Government of India has prioritised the culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship among all the Higher Education Institutions so that the graduates will become job providers, rather than job seekers,” he said. Prof. Farooq Shah spoke about India’s progress in the Global Unicorn Index and said the number of unicorns are increasing with each passing year. He asked the students to draw inspiration from the successful entrepreneurs in order to achieve success in their endeavors. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah further asked the IIC to organise periodic interactions of successful entrepreneurs and professionals with the students in order to encourage them to start their own ventures.