Lecture on women in armed, police forces held
Baramulla, June 24: A lecture on 'Women in Armed and Police Forces' was organised by a team of women warriors for the girls of Uri Tehsil.
The lecture aimed to inspire and inform young girls about the opportunities available to them in these male-dominated fields.
The event witnessed an impressive turnout of 86 aspiring girls from the remote villages of Uri Tehsil.
Led by Lieutenant Colonel Kulwinder Kaur, Nodal Officer of the Women Empowerment Cell, along with Captain Anjali, a renowned Dagger Woman Warrior, and Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Divya D, the lecture provided valuable insights into the diverse entry points into the armed and police forces.
Lt Col Kulwinder Kaur, highlighted the achievements and contributions of women in these forces, breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings.
She shared inspiring stories of women who have excelled in various roles, serving as a beacon of hope for the aspiring girls in attendance.
Captain Anjali, captivated the audience with her personal experiences and challenges faced as a woman warrior. Her unwavering determination and commitment to duty left a lasting impact on the impressionable young minds.
SP Baramulla, Divya D shed light on the importance of inclusivity and gender equality in law enforcement. She emphasized that women have an equal role to play in maintaining peace and security in society. Divya D encouraged the girls to dream big and assured them that the armed and police forces offer a platform for their aspirations to become reality.
The impact of this lecture was evident as the girls left the venue with renewed motivation and determination to pursue careers in the armed and police forces.