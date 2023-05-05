Left out and left behind | The struggle of Kashmir’s rural households for tap water

Unlike most, who simply turn on the tap to get their daily dose of water, Masooda has to trek a kilometer to reach a nearby canal to fetch water for her family's daily needs. This ordeal is further compounded by the absence of functional tap water connections at home, a daily challenge faced by the residents of Humpora village.

“The walk itself is a task, but the bigger challenge is to carry these heavy buckets of water back home. Women like me have to struggle with it because it is part of our daily routine," says Masooda. The women of her village face the same challenge as the village does not have access to the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC). The nearest source of water is a canal, which is not only far away but also polluted.