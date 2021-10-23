Legal aid camp organised at Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 22: With an aim to generate awareness regarding various welfare schemes of the government and extend benefits to the entitled beneficiaries, a legal aid camp was today organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora in collaboration with the District Administration.
The Legal aid Camp was inaugurated by the Secretary/ Sub Judge DLSA Bandipora, Fariqa Nazir in presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir.
Legal aid camp marked the participation of PRIs, Sarpanches and Panches, Aganwadi workers and Asha workers besides others.
On the occasion, various assistive devices and beneficiary cards were distributed among the beneficiaries including e-Shram cards by Labour department among 03 beneficiaries, hearing aid to 3 beneficiaries by Social Welfare department, 02 wheelchairs and Golden cards by the Health department and 09 cheques worth 25,000 each were distributed among beneficiaries by the NRLM department.
The Department of Animal Husbandry also distributed 05 IDDS Unit certificates among the beneficiaries.
Speakers on the occasion raised awareness to the participants regarding the various UT and centrally sponsored schemes and the benefits to be leveraged from such schemes.
Members of the DLSA Bandipora made participants aware of the free legal services and support available to the beneficiaries from the side of the District Legal Services Authority Bandipora.
Among others CMO Bandipora, Assistant Labour Commissioner Bandipora, Project Officer National livelihood Mission, representatives from various departments including Sheep and Animal Husbandry department were also present on the occasion.