Legal awareness programme held in Handwara

Srinagar, Sep 2: All India Legal Aid forum Saturday hosted an enlightening awareness programme at the Environment Hall in Handwara, bringing together a diverse audience to disseminate information about the invaluable free legal services available to the people.
The event, under the guidance of All India Legal Service's General Secretary, Joydeep Mukherjee, saw him gracing the occasion as the esteemed chief guest. Joining him in support of this noble initiative was G N Bukhari, representing the Bar Association Handwara, and numerous other distinguished senior advocates, along with an enthusiastic gathering of common citizens eager to learn about their legal rights and options.
During the programme, participants were treated to a comprehensive presentation outlining the myriad benefits of availing legal services, elucidating how these services can be instrumental in safeguarding one's rights and interests.