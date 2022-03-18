Legal awareness programme organised in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 18: The District Level Centre for Women Mahila Shakti Kendra Budgam in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam today organized a Legal awareness programme on Legal Rights of Women at Juvenile Justice Board Hall, here.
Secretary DLSA, Fozia Paul stressed on the role of women and spoke about the Legal Rights of women, role of Para-Legal volunteers, Legal Aid Clinics, services available for women folk at DLSAs of UT of J&K and other parts of the country.
District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Syed Farhana Asgar emphasized that women need to be confident in empowering themselves as they are the one who shape the society.
During the programme, District Coordinator Asifa Manzoor threw light on women empowerment and the means and ways that have been adopted by Central and State/U.T Governments time and again.
LCPO-Advocate Mehvish Tabassum and resource person highlighted the legal rights of women, prevention and elimination of violence against women.
The programme was concluded after Women Welfare Officer, Afroza Bhat stressed on the services provided by WHL 181 and Sakhi One Stop Centre Budgam. The achievements made by DLCW-MSK in the past year, the means and ways adopted by DLCW-MSK to help the women in distress, victims of domestic violence, harassment at home as well as at workplace.
Further, she highlighted the importance of the only Shelter Home for Women/Children in district Budgam.
The Programme was attended by female officials of Chief Education Office Budgam, local women of the area and officials from ICDS, NRLM-UMEED Budgam.