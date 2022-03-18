Legal awareness programme organised in Budgam

Secretary DLSA, Fozia Paul stressed on the role of women and spoke about the Legal Rights of women, role of Para-Legal volunteers, Legal Aid Clinics, services available for women folk at DLSAs of UT of J&K and other parts of the country.

District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Syed Farhana Asgar emphasized that women need to be confident in empowering themselves as they are the one who shape the society.