Legal quiz competition concludes at KU

Srinagar, Apr 26: A two-day legal quiz competition concluded at the Kashmir University's School of Law on Tuesday.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi was the chief guest at the valedictory session, where Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was the guest of honour. The quiz competition was organised by the School of Law as part of events related to commemoration of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.
In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi said such competitions lead to overall personality development of students while enabling them to stay abreast with the latest happenings in the field of legal studies. He said students must actively take part in such programmes for better outlook of their academic and career prospects.
In his special address, Dr Nisar A Mir congratulated the School of Law for organising the two-day programme. He said such competitions instill sense of confidence in the students which helps them in a big way while pursuing their career opportunities.
Head and Dean School of Law Prof Beauty Banday highlighted the objectives of the quiz competition while senior faculty members Prof Mohammad Hussain and Prof Mohammad Ayub also spoke on the occasion about the significance of the two-day event. Sabiya Hilal (BA LLB 9th semester), Suhail Farooq Khan (BA LLB 7th semester) and Yawar Ramzan (LLB 5th semester) bagged the first, second and third prizes, respectively.
Dr Yaseen, Assistant Professor, conducted proceedings of the valedictory session and also delivered a vote of thanks.