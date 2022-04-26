Legal quiz competition concludes at KU

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi was the chief guest at the valedictory session, where Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was the guest of honour. The quiz competition was organised by the School of Law as part of events related to commemoration of the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi said such competitions lead to overall personality development of students while enabling them to stay abreast with the latest happenings in the field of legal studies. He said students must actively take part in such programmes for better outlook of their academic and career prospects.