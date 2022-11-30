Legal Quiz Fest held at Kashmir Law College

Srinagar, Nov 30: A one-day inter-college Legal Quiz Fest was organised by Kashmir Law College Naushera Srinagar on 5 November in which a total of eleven teams from the University of Kashmir, Central University of Kashmir, Sopore Law College, VITASTA Law College and Kashmir Law College competed with each other. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Altaf Hussain Ahanger ( Ex faculty International Islamic university Malaysia) and was attended by the faculty and students from the other institutions.
In his keynote address, the prof. Altaf congratulated the participating teams. The principal of the college , Syed Shahid Rashid, in his address expressed his gratitude for the participants, and advised students to participate in such events actively to develop their skill in law. Dr. Yasir from KU, Dr. Imran from CUK, and DR. Rafiq from VLC and Mr. Irfan from SLC graced the occasion as guests of honour.