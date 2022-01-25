Legal Services Authorities organise functions in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 25: J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and leadership of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Service Authority and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Service Authority organised various programs at district and tehsil level to commemorate 12th National Voters’ Day.
The main objective behind the celebration was to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrollment especially for new voters. The programs were organised as per the theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day i.e. “Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative”. The participants were educated about the need to participate in the electoral process through voting and to identify and enroll the youth who have turned 18.
DLSAs Srinagar and Anantnag organised webinars on the subject in their respective jurisdictions. Noor Mohammad Mir Secretary DLSA Srinagar along with Fahad-Ul-Malik Advocate and Amtul Basit Deva Advocate were speakers at Srinagar, whereas, Syed Mujied-ur-Rahman Advocate was resource person at Anantnag.
DLSA Kupwara also organised a webinar in collaboration with Cultural Education wing of Chief Education Officer(CEO) Kupwara. DLSA Bhaderwah organized a program in collaboration with Social Welfare Department. DLSAs Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri and Kathua also organized awareness programs, whereas, similar programs were also organised by other DLSAs in their respective jurisdictions. DLSAs Leh and Kargil of UT of Ladakh also celebrated National Voters Day by organising awareness programs.