Legal services awareness camps held in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 6 : Legal services camps were held at different places in Kashmir on Sunday.
ANANTNAG
The District Administration Anantnag in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority Anantnag today organised a mega legal services awareness camp at Government College for Women Anantnag.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom and Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Anantnag, Naseer Ahmad Dar were present on the occasion.
The main purpose of organising the camp was to disseminate information regarding beneficiary oriented schemes. On the occasion, stalls were erected by various departments for dissemination of information and on spot registrations.
The employees of Health, Industries, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Banks, Labour and Employments, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Urban Local Bodies, Rural Development and Revenue were seen disseminating information regarding various beneficiary oriented schemes among the public.
Speaking on the occassion, the DC said the event is an example of inter-departmental coordination for effective service delivery. It is an effort to reach to the last mile beneficiaries, he said adding that responsive accessible governance is top most priority of Government.
Dr Basharat said that more than 200 potential beneficiaries were enrolled in self employment schemes today which is reflective of the emphasis on Youth Centric measures and the willingness of the youth to engage in productive measures.
KUPWARA
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara today organized a Mega Legal Services & Awareness Camp at Town Hall
The camp was inaugurated by Principal District & Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Kupwara, Tasleem Arief Secretary DLSA, Muzamil Ahmad Wani; Sub Judge Kupwara, R.K Tadyal; President Bar Association Kupwara, Mohd Shafiq Shah; CEO Kupwara, Abdul Hameed Fani, Officers from line departments, besides, specially abled children and parents were present during the camp.
Addressing the function, PD&SJ, Tasleem Arief highlighted the efforts of the DLSA Kupwara in making justice system accessible to all stakeholders of the district especially people belonging to marginalized sections of the society.
The PD&SJ while highlighting the importance of providing justice for all said that poverty or illiteracy should not be an impediment in getting Justice adding that the Court is providing various free services including Victim Compensation, Free Legal Aid and services of penal lawyers to ensure justice is provided to all especially underprivileged people.
SHOPIAN
A one-day Legal Services Awareness Camp was today organized by the District Administration Shopian in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority Shopian at Mini Secretariat
Feroz Ahmad Khan Secretary/ Sub Judge DLSA Shopian alongwith Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Shopian, Shahbaz Ahmad Boda inaugurated the CampAmong others the camp was attended by various district/sectoral officers and officials and people.
Earlier, they inspected the stalls which were established by the line departments.
BANDIPORA
A legal services awareness camp was today organized by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora regarding Empowerment of Citizens through legal services at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat
The programme was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Waseem Raja.
Dy SP. Headquarters, Bandipora, Shafaat Ahmad, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Bandipora Mohammad Rafiq, District Social Welfare Officer, Bandipora Zonal Education Officers and PO, NIC were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC Bandipora said that the aim of today’s programme is to create awareness in the community about their rights and different welfare schemes and laws enacted for empowerment of citizens.
ADC Bandipora also stressed on conduct of more such Awareness programmes/camps, door to door Outreach to spread awareness about Empowerment of Citizens in schools, colleges, villages and other Community levels.