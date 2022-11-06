Legal services awareness camps held in Kashmir

The employees of Health, Industries, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Banks, Labour and Employments, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Urban Local Bodies, Rural Development and Revenue were seen disseminating information regarding various beneficiary oriented schemes among the public.

Speaking on the occassion, the DC said the event is an example of inter-departmental coordination for effective service delivery. It is an effort to reach to the last mile beneficiaries, he said adding that responsive accessible governance is top most priority of Government.

Dr Basharat said that more than 200 potential beneficiaries were enrolled in self employment schemes today which is reflective of the emphasis on Youth Centric measures and the willingness of the youth to engage in productive measures.