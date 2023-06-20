Legal traineeship programme of ROC concludes at Srinagar

A fourth-year law student, Yussra, said, “Corporate is the most growing sector, not only in India but worldwide. So, opportunities like this are really beneficial for students who aim to achieve their careers in the field of Corporate Law”.

Another Law student, Eleena Raja, shared her experience and said, “Legal Trainees programme gives every law student the skills of dealing with the business entities in a legal environment which, in this growing corporate world, is of extreme importance.”

Pertinently, the Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies has so far imparted skills and given an opportunity to more than 20 graduate and undergraduate law students during the past two years and this legal traineeship program is first of its kind opportunity in corporate law for young students who are pursuing BA LLB or LLB.