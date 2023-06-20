Legal traineeship programme of ROC concludes at Srinagar

Srinagar, June 20: The Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies (ROC), UTs of J&K and Ladakh, has successfully concluded its legal traineeship program for successive third and fourth batch.
The programme was aimed to provide practical training to law graduates and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their careers. This slot saw the participation of 10 Law Students from the School of Law, University of Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, the officer incharge at the ROC Kashmir office, HaamidBukhari said, “We are pleased to announce that the programme for legal trainees has successfully culminated. He added that the young lawyers had a great chance to develop their talents and obtain real-world experience.
During the program, certificates were also distributed among the participants for successfully completing the training module.
The trainees expressed their gratitude towards the ROC office for providing them with such a valuable experience and also shared their experiences and learnings from the program.
A fourth-year law student, Yussra, said, “Corporate is the most growing sector, not only in India but worldwide. So, opportunities like this are really beneficial for students who aim to achieve their careers in the field of Corporate Law”.
Another Law student, Eleena Raja, shared her experience and said, “Legal Trainees programme gives every law student the skills of dealing with the business entities in a legal environment which, in this growing corporate world, is of extreme importance.”
Pertinently, the Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies has so far imparted skills and given an opportunity to more than 20 graduate and undergraduate law students during the past two years and this legal traineeship program is first of its kind opportunity in corporate law for young students who are pursuing BA LLB or LLB.