Leh accident | Altaf Bukhari expresses grief, shock over loss of lives

Srinagar, Aug 19: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed shock and profound grief over a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of nine soldiers in the Leh district of Ladakh. The accident occurred when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in southern Ladakh's Nyoma on Saturday.
In his statement, Bukhari said, “This is a tremendous tragedy and an inconsolable loss. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic road accident in Leh. No words can ease the pain of the loved ones of these soldiers. May God grant the bereaved families the strength to cope with this disaster and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace.”