Leopard attack leaves sheep dead in Hajin, triggers panic

The leopard killed a seven-year-old boy in Nesbal village at the end of August and has now struck a poor villager in Hajin’s Khumina, Baharabbad, killing nine sheep in the dead of night.

The residents of Hajin, Naidkhai, Nesbal and several other villages have been living in fear of leopard attacks since the August tragedy and the latest incident has heightened it.

Many villagers and men from wildlife spotted the leopard constantly and quickly turned to social media or other means to spread information and warn others to remain alert.