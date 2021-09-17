Leopard caught in central Kashmir's Beerwah

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the leopard was trapped in the cage set up by the concerned officials in the village yesterday. The capturing of the leopard has come as sigh of relief for the locals who were panicked by the presence of the wild animal in the neighborhood for some time. A large number of people including men, women and children visited the area soon after news spread about the trapping of the animal inside the cage.

The officials said that leopard would be released in a safe sanctuary after required tests by the doctors concerned.