Leopard cub rescued in Ganderbal village

Gandarbal, Feb 05: A Leopard cub was captured in Tangchatter area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Gandarbal district by the Wildlife Department on Monday morning, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the cub was rescued after the department received information about it's presence in the area.
He said it was roaming in the residential areas, thereby posing a danger to people and their livestock.
The official said soon after getting the information, it was captured and was subsequently released in Dachigam zoo.