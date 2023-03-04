Leopard found dead in Aishmuqam

In a surprising incident, a dead leopard was found in the fields of Iram Colony Ainoo when one Imtyaz Najar while tracing the source of foul smell in the area zeroed into a field and found one leopard which was confirmed dead later on by the locals. Locals at first sight got scared and ran away from the spot but finally mustered the courage to confirm the leopard was dead. The local police were around for some VIP moment and the SHO Aishmuqam swiftly informed the Wild Life department which “collected the body of the leopard to ascertain the cause of its death.”