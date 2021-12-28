Kashmir
Leopard mauls 11 sheep to death in north Kashmir's Tangmarg
Locals from the area have urged district administration to trap the roaming beast as according to them it has been on prowl for last many days in the area.
Srinagar, Dec 28: At least eleven sheep were killed in a leopard attack in Waripora Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last night.
News agency GNS quoted the owner of the sheep, Ghulam Nabi Rather son of Mohammad Ramzan Rather saying that a leopard barged inside the shed, killing eleven sheep besides leaving several others wounded.
Locals from the area have urged district administration to trap the roaming beast as according to them it has been on prowl for last many days in the area.
They also appealed the adminstration to provide compensation to the owner of the sheep killed, as he belongs to a poor family according to them.