Kashmir
Leopard on the loose in north Kashmir's Sopore, locals panicked
Sopore, April 8: A leopard roaming in Noor Bagh area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district for the last few days has caused fear among the residents.
Locals claimed that they have been fear stricken and have not moved out of their houses especially during night hours due to the presence of the leopard.
"We are so much scared to go for prayers to mosque during Ramadan and are especially concerned about the children, " a local said adding the local administration is taking no action to capture the leopard.
Residents appealed to the administration and Wildlife Department to take immediate steps to capture the big cat.