Leopard sighting in Pattan | Students, parents demand school fencing

Baramulla: As leopard sightings in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are common, the students of Government Girls Middle School Poshwani Pattan Wednesday urged the administration to fence the school premises so that the safety of the students was ensured.
The school is surrounded by a dense forest and wild animals like leopards are often spotted in the area.
In the absence of fencing, the students in the school are afraid of leopard attacks, and most of the time students prefer not to venture out of classrooms.
“The lack of fencing has created panic among the students here,” said a teacher. “The leopard has been spotted on several occasions in the area which gives ample reason for the parents to worry about their wards.”
Established in 1975, the Government Girls Middle School Poshani lacks proper infrastructure.
Despite having a significant number of students, the school has just three classrooms while a single washroom on the school premises is insufficient for the students.
“The three classrooms are not enough to accommodate the students,” said a resident.
Muhammad Ashraf, a local said that during the past few weeks several animals were killed by leopards in the area.
He said the school was surrounded by dense forest and students here could become an easy target for the leopards.
Accusing the school authorities of playing with the lives of students, aggrieved Ashraf said, “If the school continues to run without fencing, the student roll will decrease significantly.”
He said that no parent wants to put the lives of their kids at risk.
The demand for the fencing of the school premises has increased after the recent attacks by the leopards in different parts of the Baramulla district.
In the Uri area alone three boys and a girl were killed by the leopards in different attacks this month.