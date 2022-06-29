Leopard sighting in Pattan | Students, parents demand school fencing

Baramulla: As leopard sightings in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are common, the students of Government Girls Middle School Poshwani Pattan Wednesday urged the administration to fence the school premises so that the safety of the students was ensured.

The school is surrounded by a dense forest and wild animals like leopards are often spotted in the area.

In the absence of fencing, the students in the school are afraid of leopard attacks, and most of the time students prefer not to venture out of classrooms.