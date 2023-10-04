Leopard sighting triggers panic in Baramulla
Srinagar, Oct 4: Inhabitants of Bhat Mohallah, Garkote-A, in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Wednesday were caught in a frenzy after a leopard was sighted roaming in the village for last few days.
“We have been spotting a leopard in our locality for the last three days, which has created a state of panic among all the inhabitants”, a local delegation said.
According to GNS the villagers said that the leopard is roaming freely in their area, especially in the evening hours. “There is a potential threat to the safety of locals and the livestock in the area if the beast is not caught at the earliest,” they said.
When contacted, Range Officer Wildlife Department Baramulla Altaf Koul said that he will look into the matter. “A team will be rushed to the area,” he added.