Leopard, two cubs captured alive in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Ranger of Khrew Forest Range, Khurshid Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that they received a call from the village head of Munpora, Ghulam Mohi Ud-Din that the wild cats had taken refuge in a cowshed belonging to one Abdul Salam Baba, son of Habib Ullah Baba, a local.



Soon, a team of Wildlife officials rushed to the spot and tranquilized the leopardess and her two 3-day-old cubs, Khurshid said.

The animals were shifted to the concerned range office where they were fed before being released into the Dachigam forest area, the officer added.

Today's is the sixth leopard besides the two cubs to have been captured from different areas of Khrew Forest Range in the past six months as per officials.