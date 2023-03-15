LeT associate arrested along with ammunition in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar March 15: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit along with ammunition in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting a spokesperson, GNS reported that joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army's 29 RR and 2 Bn of SSB during naka checking at Singhpora Pattan noticed a person wearing Pheran (gown) coming from Matipora side on seeing the naka party he tried to flee from the spot but the alert party chased him and was apprehended tactfully.
During his personal search, 71 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered, and he was taken into custody immediately, he said.
During questioning, he revealed his name as Ali Mohammad Bhat S/O Gh Rasool Bhat R/O Bonichakal Arampora Pattan and is working as an associate with banned terrorist organisation LeT, he said.
Case under sections of Arms and ULA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Pattan and investigation set into motion, read the statement.