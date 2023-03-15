LeT associate arrested along with ammunition in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar March 15: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit along with ammunition in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Quoting a spokesperson, GNS reported that joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army's 29 RR and 2 Bn of SSB during naka checking at Singhpora Pattan noticed a person wearing Pheran (gown) coming from Matipora side on seeing the naka party he tried to flee from the spot but the alert party chased him and was apprehended tactfully.