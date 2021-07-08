LeT associate arrested along with explosive material in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar July 8: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a LeT militant associate from Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district along with an explosive device in Archandarhama area of central Kashmir's Budgam.

The accused, Danish Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Check-Sari area of Singhpora Pattan, was held at a checkpoint at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing, Budgam police said in a handout.

Police said that Dar tried to flee from the spot, "but was tactfully apprehended by the police party".