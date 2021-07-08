LeT associate arrested along with explosive material in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar July 8: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a LeT militant associate from Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district along with an explosive device in Archandarhama area of central Kashmir's Budgam.
The accused, Danish Ahmed Dar, son of Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Check-Sari area of Singhpora Pattan, was held at a checkpoint at Archandarhama Magam near railway crossing, Budgam police said in a handout.
Police said that Dar tried to flee from the spot, "but was tactfully apprehended by the police party".
During further searches of said person, the police party recovered explosive substance weighing approximately 1.2 kg besides two electronic detonators from his bag, the handout said.
As per police, preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associate is involved in providing logistics and other material support to the LeT militants in various areas of Budgam.
Police further said that Dar has been in touch with militant commanders across the border "through various social media platforms" adding he was also in touch with LeT's "self-styled" commanders in Kashmir.
In this connection, a case FIR number 154/2021 under relevant sections of Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Police Station Magam and investigation taken up, police said.