LeT associate held in Sopore, arms recovered: police

“Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, Police along with Army (52RR) and CRPF (177 BN) launched a joint Cordon and search operation near Railway Station Peth Seer,” said an official.

He said a suspected person was intercepted during the searches who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested tactfully by the alert joint party.

He has been identified as Umer Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Manz Seer linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, said the official.