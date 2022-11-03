Srinagar, Nov 03: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba(LeT) terrorists tasked to target non-loacl labourers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Quoting a statement of police, news agency GNS reported that a joint party of Pulwama police, Indian Army's 44 RR and 183 BN of CRPF arrested one associate of LeT outfit at a checkpoint at Khamri Chowk, Pulwama.
He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar,a resident of Arigam, Pulwama. "One hand grenade has been recovered from his possession," a police spokesman said.
The police spokesman further stated that the arrested person was working as an associate of terror outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on secuirty forces and non local laborers in the area.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 314/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.