Kashmir

LeT ​associate ​h​eld with ​ammunition in Pulwama: Police

'Tasked to target non-local labourers, security forces'
LeT associate arrested at a checkpoint (Representative image)
LeT associate arrested at a checkpoint (Representative image)GK Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 03:​ Jammu and Kashmir ​Police on Th​ur​sday claimed to have arrested ​an associate of​ Lashkar-i-Toiba​(LeT) terrorists​ ​tasked to target non-loacl labourers ​in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

​Quoting a ​statement of police, news agency GNS​ reported that ​a joint​ party of Pulwama ​p​olice, ​Indian Army​'s​ 44 RR​ and ​183 BN ​of ​CRPF arrested one associate of LeT outfit ​at a checkpoint ​​at Khamri Chowk​,​ Pulwama. 

He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar​,a​ resident of Arigam​,​ Pulwama. ​ ​​"​One hand grenade has been recovered from his possession​," a police spokesman said.​

The police spokesman further stated that the arrested person was working as​ an​ associate of ​terror​ outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on ​secuirty forces and non local laborers in the area.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 314/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at ​police station​ Pulwama and investigation has been initiated​.

Kashmir
LeT,

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com