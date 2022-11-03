He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar​,a​ resident of Arigam​,​ Pulwama. ​ ​​"​One hand grenade has been recovered from his possession​," a police spokesman said.​

The police spokesman further stated that the arrested person was working as​ an​ associate of ​terror​ outfit LeT and was tasked to carry out attacks on ​secuirty forces and non local laborers in the area.