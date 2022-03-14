LeT associate involved in Budgam soldier's killing arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar Mar 14: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an alleged Lashkar associate involved in the killing of a Light Infantry soldier from Budgam whose body was found in Khag area of the district last week three days after he went missing.
Police said that three more militants involved in the killing have been identified and shall soon be dealt under law.
The mutilated body of the soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla hailing from Lokipora village of Khag was found in Khag area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday three days after he went missing from home.
"Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder. 01 terrorist associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime arrested. Other 03 LeT #terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
Malla was in the news four years ago when his role was investigated for allegedly driving his company commander Major Leetul Gogoi and a local girl to a hotel here, officials said.
Major Gogoi, who was in the centre of the 2017 "human shield" controversy, suffered the ignominy of reduction in seniority and exit from Kashmir for "fraternising" with a local woman in 2018.