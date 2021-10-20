LeT commander Gulzar Reshi, associate killed in Kulgam shootout: IGP Kashmir

Police identified the slain LeT commander as Gulzar Ahmd Reshi, a local from Kulgam saying he was involved in the killings of two non-local laborers at Wanpoh on October 17.

"Police and Army neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmd Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on 17/10/21 at Wanpoh, " IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

News agency GNS while quoting a senior police officer reported that the LeT commander and his associate were killed in a brief encounter at Sopat area of the south Kashmir district by a joint team of police and Army.