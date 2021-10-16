LeT commander Umar Khanday among two militants killed in Pampore gunfight

"Pampore Encounter Update: 02 terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered.

Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

Police identified the slain LeT commander as Umar Mushtaq Khanday it said killed two cops Mohammad Yousuf and Suhail Ahmad at Baghat area of uptown Srinagar on February 19.

The identity of the second militant killed in today's gunfight was not immediately known. The gunfight broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.