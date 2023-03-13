LeT hideout busted in Anantnag; arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it busted a LeT militant hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Quoting a spokesperson in a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that on the intervening night of 12th and 13th of March on the basis of a specific input developed over a period of time by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with army's 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara.
The statement said that the search in the area led to busting of a LET hideout and subsequent recovery of huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores.
It said the recovery includes IEDs (05) PTD's programmed timer devices and RCIEDs, Detonators (06), Pistols (03), Pistol Magazines (05), Ammunition (09 mm rounds = 124), Remote controls (04) and Batteries (13).
"In this regard, Case FIR No. 58/2023 stands registered in PS Bijbehara under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion," it read.