LeT hideout busted in Anantnag; arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it busted a LeT militant hideout and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Quoting a spokesperson in a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that on the intervening night of 12th and 13th of March on the basis of a specific input developed over a period of time by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with army's 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara.

The statement said that the search in the area led to busting of a LET hideout and subsequent recovery of huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores.