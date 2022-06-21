LeT hybrid terrorist arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, June 21: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-i-Toiba in Juhama area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused identified as Shahid Ahmad Parray son of Gh Ahmad Parray resident of Kathpora Hajin, District Bandipora was apprehended by joint parties of Police and Army 52 RR today at around 1600 hrs at a checkpoint near Juhama Crossing.
"During checking the naka party observed suspicious movement of one unknown person who was coming towards Kanispora. On seeing naka party the individual tried to flee from the spot. However, the individual was tactfully apprehended by the naka party, " police said.
A Pistol, pistol magazine, 07 rounds and 2 hand grenades were recovered from his possession, it added.
"The individual on demand failed to justify the possession of these arms/ ammunition. In fact the terrorist obtained these illegal arms/ ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla town and it's adjacent areas. The militant on further interrogation disclosed that he was working as a hybrid militant for banned outfit (LeT) Lashkar e Toiba," said police.
A ase FIR No. 107/2022 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 16, 18, UA (P) Act has been registered in PS Baramulla and investigation taken up, reads the statement.