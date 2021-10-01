LeT militant apprehended in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar Oct 1: Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended a "categorised" LeT militant in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Shamim Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, a resident of Nikloora village of the district.
News agency GNS while quoting a senior police officer, reported that Sofi was apprehended by a joint team of Pulwama Police, 55RR and 182 CRPF in the orchards of village Nikloora during a cordon and search operation following specific inputs about his presence in the village.
"During searches, the militant was spotted and challenged and later apprehended, " GNS quoted the officer saying. One pistol and ammunition was recovered from his possession, it said.
A case in this regard has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.