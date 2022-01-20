LeT militant arrested in central Kashmir's Chadoora: police

Srinagar Jan 20: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar militant from Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition and "other incriminating materials" from his possession in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Jehangir Ahmad Naikoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Naikoo resident of Memandar Shopian, was apprehended by a joint team of police, 53RR and 181Bn CRPF during a search operation in Gamander area of Chadoora early this morning.
"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one pistol, two pistol magazines, and 16 pistol rounds have been recovered from his possession, " police said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 06/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation has been initiated, it added.