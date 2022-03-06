LeT militant arrested in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar, March 6: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused identified as Mohd Altaf Wani son of Late Wali Mohd Wani resident of Keegam Shopian was apprehended this evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP, near Shuhama Nagbal by a joint party of police, 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF.
The militant on seeing the intensive checking by SFs from a distance tried to return towards Warpow route and was nabbed at some distance from the MVCP, police said.
As per police, the arrested militant is involved in FIR No 15/22 U/S 18 /20/38 ULAP of PS Shopian while a new case has been registered against him and investigation set into motion.