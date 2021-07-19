LeT militant, four of his associates held in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar July 19: Police in central Kashmir's Budgam on Monday claimed to have busted a module of LeT outfit by arresting a local militant along with four of his associates along with incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

A police handout identified the militant as Mohd Younis Mir, a resident of Choon Budgam.

He was arrested by Budgam Police along with 53RR and 43BN CRPF following a specific input along with incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 08 live pistol rounds from his possession, police said.