LeT militant, four of his associates held in central Kashmir's Budgam: police

Srinagar July 19: Police in central Kashmir's Budgam on Monday claimed to have busted a module of LeT outfit by arresting a local militant along with four of his associates along with incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.
A police handout identified the militant as Mohd Younis Mir, a resident of Choon Budgam.
He was arrested by Budgam Police along with 53RR and 43BN CRPF following a specific input along with incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 08 live pistol rounds from his possession, police said.
Upon questioning of Mir, four more of his associates terror associates identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie, a resident of Kulbug Budgam, Umer Farooq Wani of Ompora Budgam, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both residents of Choon Budgam.
Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession as well.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active militants of LeT in various areas of Budgam, police said.
It further said that the arrested militant and his associates have been in touch with their PaK commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local commanders of LeT in Kashmir.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 219/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress.