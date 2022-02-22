LeT militant held in north Kashmir's Bandipora: police

Srinagar Feb 22: Police along with security forces on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a LeT militant and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Danish Ahmed Shah alias Haris son of Sanaullah Shah, a resident of Ellahipora, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Aloosa area established by joint parties of Police, 26 Assam Rifles and 3rdBn CRPF. "During checking, a suspicious person was seen approaching the checkpoint and on being challenged by the joint parties, the said person tried to flee towards the nearby orchards however, an alert party chased him and was apprehended tactfully, " police said of the alleged militant.
As per police "incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol and one grenade was recovered from his possession".
"During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he was working at the behest of LeT Handlers Samama @Ali & Hilal Malik (A/P in Pakistan) and the said arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Laskar conduits. It was also learnt that he had been recruited as a hybrid terrorist by eliminated Lashkar terrorist Ashiq War and after the death of Ashiq in 2019, he was subsequently handled by terrorist Fayaz War, " said police.
"It further came to light that he was currently arranging travel documents to travel Pakistan for seeking specialised training of arms & ammunition. He is also suspected to be involved in assisting the recent attacks in Bandipora and investigation about the matter is under way".
A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and further investigation is in progress, police said.