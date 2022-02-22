LeT militant held in north Kashmir's Bandipora: police

As per police "incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol and one grenade was recovered from his possession".

"During preliminary questioning, he disclosed that he was working at the behest of LeT Handlers Samama @Ali & Hilal Malik (A/P in Pakistan) and the said arms and ammunition had been provided to him through Laskar conduits. It was also learnt that he had been recruited as a hybrid terrorist by eliminated Lashkar terrorist Ashiq War and after the death of Ashiq in 2019, he was subsequently handled by terrorist Fayaz War, " said police.