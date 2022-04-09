LeT militant killed in Anantnag gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 9: Police along with security forces on Saturday claimed to have killed a local LeT militant in a gunfight in Sirhama area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 local #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Search in progress. Further details shall follow.
However, in the #encounter at #Kulgam, no terrorist has been neutralised yet. #Operation going on," a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
Another encounter is underway in Chaki Samad area of neighbouring Kulgam district.