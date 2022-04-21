Top LeT commander killed in ongoing Baramulla gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 21: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed top LeT militant commander Yousuf Kantroo in an ongoing gunfight in Malwan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Police said the slain militant was involved in the recent killing of an SPO and his brother besides a soldier and a civilian in central Kashmir's Budgam.
"Top LeT #terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in #Baramulla #encounter. He was involved in several #killings of civilians & SFs personnel including recent killing of JKP’s SPO & his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in #Budgam district. A big success for us," IGP Kashmir," said in a statement.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area over a tip off about the presence of the militants there.
Three soldiers and a civilian suffered injuries in the initial exchange of fire.