LeT militant module busted in Anantnag, four arrested: police

Srinagar, Aug 02: Police in southern Anantnag district have busted a militant module by arresting four persons involved in making an IED to carry out blasts in Anantnag town, a spokesman said today.
Those arrested were also involved in motivating gullible youth to join the “terror folds by using social media and online platforms. Incriminating materials including hand grenade have also been recovered from their possession,” he said, in a statement.
Giving details, the spokesman said: “Acting on a specific input, one terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone resident of Baramulla was arrested; incriminating materials including electronic devices were recovered from his possession.”
He said that Lone was in contact with an active LeT militant Hilal Sheikh, a resident of Baramulla. “During the course of investigation and on disclosure of the accused it was revealed that another terrorist associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz resident of Seer Hamdan is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from the Internet platforms. Accordingly, the accused Owais Ahmad was arrested,” said the spokesman.
Further investigation into the matter revealed involvement of two more militant associates, who were subsequently arrested, he said.
“The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi @Tamil resident of Rajpora Pulwama was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi in order to attack on security forces which was recovered at his instance by Police,” said the spokesman.
“Similarly, another arrested terrorist associated identified as Tariq Dar was found in contact with an active terrorist namely Aslam Dar of Kulgam and was providing logistic support to the said terrorist.”
Quoting preliminary investigation, the spokesman said that it was revealed that the busted module was working for active militants of proscribed outfit LeT and were in process of developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag town.
“Moreover, they were also involved in motivating gullible youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks of proscribed terror outfit LeT and HM.”
“The busting of the IED terror module have helped to avert a major attack and also save the gullible youth who were falling prey to the propaganda of this online module. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.”