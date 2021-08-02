LeT militant module busted in Anantnag, four arrested: police

Giving details, the spokesman said: “Acting on a specific input, one terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone resident of Baramulla was arrested; incriminating materials including electronic devices were recovered from his possession.”

He said that Lone was in contact with an active LeT militant Hilal Sheikh, a resident of Baramulla. “During the course of investigation and on disclosure of the accused it was revealed that another terrorist associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz resident of Seer Hamdan is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from the Internet platforms. Accordingly, the accused Owais Ahmad was arrested,” said the spokesman.

Further investigation into the matter revealed involvement of two more militant associates, who were subsequently arrested, he said.

“The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi @Tamil resident of Rajpora Pulwama was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi in order to attack on security forces which was recovered at his instance by Police,” said the spokesman.