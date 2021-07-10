LeT militant slain in Anantnag involved in killing of TA soldier in 2019: police

Srinagar July 10: Police on Saturday said that one of the three LeT militants killed in the gunfight with security forces in Ranipora area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district was involved in the killing of a Territorial Army soldier in June 2019.

A police spokesperson sald that Arif Hajam killed in the gunfight along with two of his associates this afternoon was involved in the killing of the the soldier Manzoor Beigh of 162 TA on June 6 while he was on leave.

Today's gunfight broke out this afternoon shortly after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned the Ranipora area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.