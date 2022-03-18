‘LeT module busted in Pulwama, 6 arrested’

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing, and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists,” a Police spokesman said. “Police in Pulwama busted a terror module linked with LeT and arrested six terror.”

He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Lone alias Amjad of LelharKakapora, AqibMaqboolBhat of AlochibaghPampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar of LarveKakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir of ParigamPulwama, Rameez Raja of ParigamPulwama, and Sajad Ahmad Dar of LarveKakapora.