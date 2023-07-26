‘LeT terror associate arrested with 2 hand grenades’

Bandipora, July 26: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror associate was arrested with two hand grenades in north Kashmir on Wednesday, Police said.
A spokesman of Police in a statement issued here said that the OGW was arrested in a joint operation with the Army 26 Assam Rifles, CRPF 3rd Bn, and BSF’s K2.
He was identified as Javid Ahmad Malla, son of Muhammad Kamal of ArinDardpora, Bandipora.
Police said he was apprehended at Turkpora junction in a car (JK15B 0992).
It said that two hand grenades were recovered from his possession. The spokesperson said a case FIR was registered under UA(P) Act and Explosive Substance Act at Police Station Bandipora.