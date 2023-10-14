LeT terror module busted, two J&K residents held: Punjab Police

Srinagar, Oct 14: Punjab Police on Saturday said they have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror module with the arrest of two residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two improvised explosive devices, two hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, 24 cartridges, a timer switch, eight detonators and four batteries were seized from the arrested persons in the operation conducted by the State Special Operation Cell-Amritsar police along with a central agency, said Punjab Police.

Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter): “In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell -Amritsar in a joint operation with a central agency busted a LeT module and arrested two persons who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Yadav also added that the terror module was handled by one Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba and called the arrests as a major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab.