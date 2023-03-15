LeT terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla : Police
Srinagar, Mar 15: Police and security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Baramulla, a press release said.
Incriminating materials and ammunition have been recovered from his possession. Acting on specific input, Police alongwith security forces (29 RR and 2nd Bn SSB) at a checkpoint established at Singhpora Pattan, intercepted a person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party . However, he was apprehended. During search, incriminating materials, ammunition including 71 AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan, the police press release said.
During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT.
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.