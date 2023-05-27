LeT terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla: Police

During search, one grenade was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Mohd Shafi Mir resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorist associate is a surrendered terrorist, the press release added. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections law has been registered at Police Station Chandoosa and investigation has been initiated.