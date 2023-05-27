LeT terrorist associate arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, May 27: Police and security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered hand grenade from his possession, a press release said.
It added that on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in village Nagbal Chandoosa, a joint checking point was established by Police and Army (52RR) at Shranz Crossing Nagbal Chandoosa. During checking, one suspected person who was coming from Shrunz towards Nagbal Chandoosa tried to flee after noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully.
During search, one grenade was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Mohd Shafi Mir resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.
It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorist associate is a surrendered terrorist, the press release added. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections law has been registered at Police Station Chandoosa and investigation has been initiated.