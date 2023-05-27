LeT terrorist associate held with grenade in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: police

May 27: Police have arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a grenade in northern Baramulla district, officials said today.

“On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in village Nagbal Chandoosa, a joint MVCP was established by Police & Army (52RR) at Shranz Crossing Nagbal Chandoosa. During checking, one suspected person who was coming from Shrunz towards Nagbal Chandoosa tried to flee after noticing a joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

He has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Mohd Shafi Mir resident of Laridoora Chandoosa. During the search, one grenade was recovered from his possession.