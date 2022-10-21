LeT terrorist held with two grenades in Bandipora: police

"Acting on specific information regarding movement of militants in Zalwan Nursary area of Bandipora, Bandipora police along with 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF launched a joint CASO.During search one locally trained terrorist of LeT was apprehended .The arrested terrorist disclosed his identity as Shahid Hussain Bhat S/o GH Hassan Bhat R/o Plan Bandipora, " police said in a statement.

"On his disclosure 02 Hand Grenades were recovered which he had kept in paddy fields near Ward No.04 Plan Bandipora. The arrested terrorist was in touch with terrorist of LeT in POK and was given the task to target police / security forces in Bandipora. He was also given the task by his handlers across the border to mobilise the youth in Bandipora for recruiting them in banned terrorist organization LeT. In this connection Case FIR No. 168/2022 was registered in PS Bandipora and further investigation has been take up, " it added.